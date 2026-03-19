Wildfires are impacting popular Mexican tourist spots, raising safety concerns and prompting travelers to adapt their plans. Here’s what visitors need to know.

Mexican vacation hotspots are facing a surge in wildfires, forcing travelers and local authorities to adapt quickly as flames encroach on popular destinations. With tourism season in full swing, the crisis has left many visitors scrambling for information and weighing their options for safety and travel.

Wildfires Affect Key Tourist Regions

Major tourist regions in Mexico, including the Riviera Maya, Pacific Coast, and central highlands, have recently reported significant wildfire activity. According to official government statistics on forest fires, 2026 has already seen above-average fire outbreaks, intensifying concerns for both residents and visitors. Data from Mexico’s Civil Protection Agency shows hundreds of fires have been recorded nationwide, with several affecting areas near hotels and resorts popular with international tourists.

In 2025, over 6,000 forest fires were registered nationwide, impacting more than 600,000 hectares, as per SEGOB data.

were registered nationwide, impacting more than 600,000 hectares, as per SEGOB data. 2026 is on track to surpass last year’s numbers, according to early season records.

The United Nations Environment Programme highlights that climate change, prolonged drought, and land-use changes are fueling increasingly severe and unpredictable wildfires across Latin America, including Mexico’s key tourist zones.

Impact on Travelers and Local Communities

For visitors, the biggest immediate concerns are evacuation orders, air quality, and disruptions to travel plans. The U.S. Department of State’s official travel advisory urges travelers to monitor local news, follow guidance from authorities, and prepare for potential changes to itineraries, especially in regions with active fires.

Airports in affected areas have experienced temporary closures or delays due to smoke and fire proximity.

Resorts and tour operators are updating guests on evacuation protocols and offering rebooking or refunds where possible.

Local communities face disruption to livelihoods as tourism is a primary economic driver—Mexico welcomed over 38 million international tourists in 2023, making it one of the world’s top travel destinations.

What Travelers Should Do

Official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Mexican authorities offers the following recommendations:

Stay informed through local news, hotel management, and official channels.

Keep travel documents, emergency contacts, and a go-bag ready in case evacuation becomes necessary.

Monitor air quality, especially for vulnerable individuals, and limit outdoor activities near affected zones.

Contact airlines, hotels, and tour operators about flexible cancellations or changes.

Travel insurance policies with natural disaster coverage are strongly encouraged, as they can help offset costs from interrupted plans.

Long-Term Outlook and Climate Risks

Experts agree that the increasing frequency and severity of wildfires in Mexico is part of a larger pattern tied to climate trends. The UNEP wildfire report warns that the threat to both ecosystems and tourism infrastructure will likely grow without coordinated prevention, better land management, and more resilient emergency response systems.

For now, travelers are advised to remain flexible and vigilant as authorities work to contain fires and restore safety to Mexico’s beloved destinations. Local governments and the tourism industry continue to prioritize visitor safety and are adapting protocols in light of these evolving risks.

Looking Ahead

With the wildfire season expected to extend in coming years, both tourists and industry leaders are encouraged to stay informed, practice preparedness, and advocate for sustainable solutions that can protect Mexico’s natural landscapes and tourism economy.