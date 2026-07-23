Wildfires in Sicily destroy olive crop, hit farmers hard

Marco Barbaccia said a Sicilian wildfire wiped out this year’s olive crop and burned trees needed for future harvests. Another blaze near Agrigento forced more than 100 evacuations.

A wildfire destroyed olive groves at Marco Barbaccia’s farm in Sicily, wiping out this year’s crop and damaging trees needed for future harvests. The loss hit Azienda Agricola Barbaccia at the worst point in the olive calendar, when one season’s harvest can determine a farm’s income and next year’s output.

The fire added a human and agricultural cost to a summer already marked by heat, drought and fast-moving blazes across the Mediterranean. In Sicily, where farming supports local communities and export income, the damage can run far beyond one hillside grove: a burned crop can cut labor demand, reduce deliveries to mills, and thin the supply of olive oil headed for domestic and export markets.

Barbaccia’s farm is especially exposed because olive production is seasonal and recovery is slow. Even trees that survive flames can produce less for several years, while scorched irrigation lines or damaged trunks add repair costs that small and mid-sized farms often cannot easily absorb. The financial hit also complicates insurance claims and leaves growers with fewer buffers against another bad fire season.

The blaze that hit Barbaccia’s land was part of a broader island-wide emergency. More than 100 people were evacuated near Santo Stefano di Quisquina, close to Agrigento, after a massive wildfire driven by sirocco winds threatened the town. Authorities were also worried about an oxygen storage facility at the Ignazio Attardi Clinic and a gas station, underscoring how quickly rural fires can become public-safety crises.

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Other outbreaks were still being fought elsewhere in Sicily. Reuters Connect captions showed firefighters battling a blaze in Modica on July 18, and other footage placed crews near Palermo as fires broke out in several parts of the island and continued overnight. The pattern reflects the kind of pressure climate-linked heat and dry vegetation are putting on Mediterranean farming, where a single blaze can erase months of work and tighten an already vulnerable olive supply chain.

Sicily has seen this before. Reuters reported in July 2023 that the island was counting losses from devastating fires that left three people dead, a reminder that the danger is not isolated and that farmers now face repeated shocks just to keep groves alive.