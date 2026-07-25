Wildfires threaten Sheffield homes as firefighters battle urban blaze

Fire crews raced to Grenoside before dawn after a garden blaze spread to homes, forcing evacuations and leaving two houses burnt out.

Firefighters were called to Fox Hill Road in Grenoside at about 04:00 BST after a garden fire spread to neighbouring properties, forcing several people from their homes as the blaze moved through long back gardens. BBC News images from the scene showed two burnt-out houses, and local reporting said around five homes were affected.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent eight crews to another wildfire in Sheffield, this time at Parkwood Springs, where residents were urged to keep doors and windows closed because smoke was visible from the city. That advice captured the immediate public-safety problem in an urban fire: some people had to leave, while others were told to shelter in place and seal themselves off from the smoke.

The Sheffield incidents came against a wider wildfire backdrop that has already pushed some 200,000 people to evacuate or stay home as blazes threatened major cities. In southern California, tens of thousands were ordered out in a separate fast-moving fire, underscoring how quickly an outdoor blaze can become a mass-displacement event once it reaches the edge of dense housing.

mattbuck (category) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

In Grenoside, a social post quoted South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue as saying no one was hurt and that the cause was under investigation. The pre-dawn callout, the spread from a garden into nearby homes and the need to move multiple crews into both Grenoside and Parkwood Springs all pointed to the same strain on emergency response: fires near urban neighbourhoods demand evacuation planning, smoke management and enough engines on scene to keep the fire from jumping again.