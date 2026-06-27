Wimbledon 2026 raises prize money as Sinner and Djokovic chase glory

Wimbledon’s 2026 prize fund hit £64.2 million, with champions set for £3.6 million each. Sinner’s defense and Djokovic’s 25th-major bid headline the draw.

Wimbledon has set a record £64.2 million prize-money fund for The Championships 2026, lifting the men’s and women’s singles champions to £3.6 million each as the tournament prepares for its 139th edition. The All England Club said the increase, from £53.5 million in 2025, gives the event a 20% year-on-year jump and raises the financial stakes across the draw.

The Championships will run from 29 June 2026 to 12 July 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, with qualifying held one week before the main draw to decide the final places in the field. Wimbledon’s own preview materials have stressed increased prize money, technology and site changes for 2026, underscoring how the sport’s oldest major is pairing tradition with a more expensive, more modern staging.

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The structure of the prize fund leaves little doubt about where the pressure sits. The singles runners-up will each collect £1.8 million, while first-round losers will take home £80,000, a floor that still represents meaningful earnings for players outside the top tier. Wimbledon says the bigger purse sits inside a sustainable programme that also supports facilities, the grass-court season and British and international tennis, tying the headline number to the broader economics of the tournament.

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On court, the clearest storyline is Jannik Sinner trying to defend his title while Novak Djokovic chases a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam crown. Those two names define the top end of the men’s draw, where anything short of a final-week run from either player would register as a major shift in the tournament’s competitive order. In women’s preview coverage, Serena Williams is among the former champions featured, a reminder that Wimbledon’s most marketable names still shape the conversation even when the draw is loaded with younger contenders.

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The Championships will also include junior and wheelchair events, with the International Tennis Federation listing separate 2026 tournament pages for both. That wider schedule keeps Wimbledon’s competitive pressure map larger than the singles fields alone, but the central test remains the same: whether Sinner can hold off a challenger’s field and whether Djokovic can turn another run into history.