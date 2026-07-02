Wimbledon boosts prize money as British hopes surge in singles draw

Wimbledon lifted total prize money to £64.2m and Britain sent 19 players into the main draw, including three qualifiers for the first time since 1999.

Wimbledon entered its second week with a rare mix of financial largesse and homegrown momentum, after the All England Club raised total prize money to £64.2 million and Britain put 19 players into the main draw. Naomi Broady, writing in her BBC Sport column, has focused on whether that surge can do more than brighten the mood around SW19, and whether it can survive the pressure that has long shadowed British tennis.

The Championships run for 14 days from Monday June 29 to Sunday July 12, with qualifying staged at Roehampton from June 22 to 25. The prize fund is up 20% year on year, the biggest increase Wimbledon has announced in a single move, and the champions in both singles draws will each collect £3.6 million. Even first-round losers will take home £80,000, a sign of how sharply the tournament has reset its pay scale across the board.

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The most striking British development came out of qualifying, where Oliver Tarvet, Billy Harris and Max Basing became the first three British players to reach the Wimbledon main draw through qualifying since 1999. The Lawn Tennis Association said their wins lifted the British main-draw total to 19, an unusually broad showing for the home nation and one that gives the tournament a distinctly local cast beyond the headline names.

That depth has created a different kind of expectation around the singles draw. For British tennis, three qualifiers is not just a statistical marker but a reminder of how thin the pipeline has often looked at Wimbledon, where home interest has frequently rested on a small number of players carrying oversized pressure. This year’s spread of 19 British entrants offers more chances for one run to catch fire, but it also makes the scale of the challenge clearer if the early rounds go wrong.

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Wimbledon has also added video review for the first time in its history, another notable change to a tournament that is trying to balance tradition with modern demands. Combined with the prize-money jump and the home presence in the draw, it has given this year’s Championships a sense of renewal. The question Broady is asking hangs over the rest of the fortnight: whether British success at Wimbledon can become a reset, or whether it is only a brief lift before the usual pressure returns.