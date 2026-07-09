Wimbledon women’s semifinals guarantee a first-time champion after grass breakthrough

Four players who once struggled on grass reached the Wimbledon semifinals, and Karolina Muchova’s backhand switch is the clearest sign of how they did it.

Karolina Muchova’s win over Naomi Osaka and Linda Noskova’s straight-sets surge into the last four left Wimbledon with a women’s semifinal lineup that guarantees a first-time champion. Coco Gauff, Muchova, Marta Kostyuk and Noskova all reached the final four on a surface that has often exposed the limits of their games, not their strengths.

Muchova’s 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory over Osaka, completed in 1 hour and 40 minutes, sent her into her first Wimbledon semifinal and extended her current grass-court winning streak to nine matches. One month shy of her 30th birthday, she has now completed the full set of Grand Slam semifinals, but the path back to this point ran through a 10-month absence after right-wrist surgery in 2023-24. A separate wrist issue last summer forced her to turn a two-handed backhand into a single-handed one for the grass season, and the adjustment has altered her trajectory at the All England Club.

That change matters because Muchova had already shown she could play here. She reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals in her first two main-draw appearances, in 2019 and 2021, before losing in the first round in each of her next four visits. The return to the last four has been built on adaptation as much as form: cleaner movement, a backhand suited to the low bounce, and a game now tuned for faster conditions. Gauff and Muchova will meet in the semifinals, and both are making their first Wimbledon semifinal appearance.

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Noskova has taken a different route to the same breakthrough. At 21, she became the youngest player to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon since Petra Kvitova in 2010 after beating Elise Mertens. Her run adds to a Czech record that now counts eight women in the Wimbledon semifinals since 2000, with Noskova and Muchova both in the last four this year. Noskova said, “I would love to follow in her footsteps,” referring to Kvitova.

Kostyuk’s passage was just as telling. She beat Jasmine Paolini to reach the semifinals, a result that was her 21st in her last 22 matches. That stretch includes titles in Rouen and Madrid and a semifinal run at Roland-Garros, a sequence that shows how sharply her season has accelerated across different surfaces. Her place in the final four makes her only the second Ukrainian woman to reach the Wimbledon semifinals, after Elina Svitolina, and her meeting with Noskova is an entirely new matchup on the Wimbledon stage.

The four semifinalists have not simply arrived in London in good form. Each has had to solve grass on its own terms, whether through surgery, a changed backhand, a surge in recent results or a schedule that finally aligned with the surface. The result is a final four built on adjustment, not reputation.