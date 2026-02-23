Winter Storm Brings Heavy Snow to Philadelphia Region

A powerful winter storm blanketed the Philadelphia area with significant snowfall, disrupting travel and prompting official advisories across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Philadelphia and the surrounding region were hit by a significant winter storm Sunday night, resulting in heavy snowfall that blanketed communities across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. The storm caused hazardous travel conditions, school closures, and widespread disruptions as snow totals climbed throughout the evening, with official agencies and local news outlets reporting accumulating totals across the area.

Snowfall Totals Across the Region

According to 6abc Philadelphia, snow began falling steadily in the afternoon and intensified into the evening hours. Accumulation varied by location, with higher totals generally recorded in the northern and western suburbs. Reports compiled by local meteorologists, the National Weather Service, and community observers indicate:

Philadelphia International Airport recorded between 3 and 4 inches of snow by late Sunday night, impacting flight schedules and airport operations. (See latest storm reports)

recorded between 3 and 4 inches of snow by late Sunday night, impacting flight schedules and airport operations. (See latest storm reports) Suburbs to the north and west, including Montgomery and Bucks counties, measured totals ranging from 4 to 6 inches.

Central and southern New Jersey saw generally 2 to 5 inches, while parts of northern Delaware received up to 3 inches.

Some localized pockets reported as much as 7 inches, particularly in higher elevation communities and rural areas.

For the latest interactive maps and community-verified reports, residents can consult the National Weather Service storm archive.

Travel Disruptions and Safety Concerns

The heavy, wet snow created slick roadways and difficult driving conditions. Local authorities urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel as plow crews worked to clear major routes. Many school districts preemptively announced closures or delayed openings for Monday, citing concerns over icy surfaces and unplowed secondary roads.

Philadelphia city services, including public transit, operated on modified schedules. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency reminded residents to review winter storm preparedness guidelines and exercise caution when shoveling, especially given the density and weight of the snow.

Comparing to Past Storms

While the storm did not break major historical records, it marked the largest single-event snowfall of the season so far for much of the region. According to the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, Philadelphia's average February snowfall is typically around 3 inches, meaning this event delivered above-normal precipitation in just a few hours.

Looking Ahead

Forecasters expect cold temperatures to persist into the week, raising the risk of refreezing and additional icy patches. Municipalities across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware continue to monitor conditions and clear remaining snow. Residents are encouraged to stay updated via the National Weather Service winter weather resources for ongoing advisories and potential updates regarding additional precipitation later in the week.

The storm underscores the importance of winter preparedness and highlights the region's capacity to respond to rapidly changing weather. As cleanup efforts continue, officials remind residents to prioritize safety and check in on neighbors who may need assistance with snow removal or transportation.