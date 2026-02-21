Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow, Wind to D.C. and Baltimore

A major coastal storm is expected to bring significant snow and strong winds to the D.C. and Baltimore regions, with the heaviest impact Sunday night.

Residents across the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore areas are preparing for a significant winter storm, as meteorologists warn that a powerful coastal system will bring heavy snowfall and strong winds beginning Sunday, with the worst conditions expected Sunday night.

Storm Timing and Expected Impacts

The National Weather Service has issued multiple winter storm warnings for the Mid-Atlantic region, as the coastal storm is forecast to intensify off the East Coast. The Washington Post reports that snow will begin accumulating Sunday afternoon, with the heaviest bands of precipitation and strongest winds arriving Sunday evening and persisting overnight. Forecasters caution that travel could become hazardous, particularly late Sunday into early Monday morning.

Snow is expected to begin mid-day Sunday, with accumulation rates increasing during the evening hours.

Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph, leading to blowing and drifting snow in open areas.

Road conditions are likely to deteriorate rapidly after sunset, especially on less-traveled routes and secondary roads.

Forecast Snowfall Totals

According to the NOAA National Snow Analysis, the storm is projected to deliver several inches of snow across the region, with localized amounts potentially higher depending on the storm’s exact track. The latest models suggest that both the District and Baltimore could see 4 to 8 inches of accumulation, with heavier totals possible northeast of the urban core.

These predictions are supported by recent snowfall monitoring station data, which show that similar storm setups in past years have produced impactful snowfalls in the D.C./Baltimore corridor. The Baltimore area, in particular, is under a weather alert for significant snow starting Sunday afternoon, as noted by WBAL-TV and other local outlets.

Wind and Visibility Concerns

In addition to the snow, forecasters are highlighting the risk of strong winds. Gusts up to 30 mph may reduce visibility, especially during the height of the storm Sunday night. The combination of heavy snow and wind can increase the risk of power outages and downed tree limbs. The National Weather Service explains that these conditions meet criteria for winter storm warnings, and residents are urged to exercise caution if travel is necessary.

Preparation and Safety Recommendations

Delay non-essential travel during the storm’s peak on Sunday night and early Monday.

Prepare emergency kits in homes and vehicles in case of power disruptions or traffic delays.

Monitor official forecasts and local news for the latest updates and potential changes to the storm’s track or intensity.

For those seeking more information on winter storm safety and terminology, the NWS winter storm explainer offers guidance on how to stay safe during snow events and what to expect from winter storm warnings.

Context: Recent Winter Weather Trends

While the D.C. area has seen relatively mild winters in recent years, this storm could be one of the more significant snow events of the season. Historical data from NOAA’s snowfall records indicate that February storms have produced some of the region’s most disruptive winter weather, affecting both daily life and travel patterns.

Looking Ahead

As the storm system progresses, forecasters will continue to refine their predictions. Residents are advised to check the Weather Prediction Center’s winter weather desk for real-time forecast maps and updates. With the potential for heavy snow and hazardous conditions Sunday night, the focus remains on preparedness and timely information to minimize the storm’s impact on the region.