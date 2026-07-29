Wisconsin Democrats debate as primary race tightens before Aug. 11 vote

Hong held a lead in Wisconsin Democrats’ only televised governor debate as Evers backed Crowley, with nearly half of primary voters still undecided.

Francesca Hong led Wisconsin Democrats’ only televised gubernatorial primary debate Tuesday night at Marquette University as early in-person voting opened and Gov. Tony Evers had already endorsed David Crowley. The five-candidate stage, with Hong, Crowley, Mandela Barnes, Kelda Roys and Joel Brennan, came two weeks before the Aug. 11 primary in a race that had lurched after Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez quit on July 17 and Evers lined up behind Crowley on July 18.

The clearest divide was not a clash over one sharp exchange, but the broader choice Democrats face heading into November: whether to rally around Hong’s democratic-socialist message or turn to a more establishment lane represented by Crowley, Barnes, Roys and Brennan. A Marquette University Law School poll had Hong ahead in the field, yet nearly half of Democratic voters were still undecided, leaving the nomination unsettled even as ballots were already being cast.

That uncertainty made Crowley look like the candidate most positioned to unify the party statewide. The Milwaukee County executive had the backing of Evers, who remains the party’s highest-profile elected official in Wisconsin, and his support mattered in a race Democrats hope will end with the governor’s office intact and state government control flipped for the first time since 2010.

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On stage, Wisconsin Public Radio said the candidates largely avoided direct attacks and spent much of the night in areas of agreement. That kept the debate from producing a breakaway moment, but it also clarified what had changed: the field was still fluid, the party’s endorsement structure had started to harden, and Hong’s lead was competing with the kind of institutional support that can matter in a close statewide race.

The debate did not rewrite the primary. It showed a party still sorting between activist energy and governing coalition, with Hong holding the polling edge and Crowley emerging as the candidate with the cleanest path to bring together Democrats across Milwaukee, Madison and the rest of the state.