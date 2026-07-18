Wisconsin Democrats scramble after Sara Rodriguez drops out of governor race

Sara Rodriguez quit Wisconsin’s governor race after campaign finance problems, reopening a Democratic scramble as moderates try to block Francesca Hong’s rise.

Sara Rodriguez dropped out of Wisconsin’s crowded Democratic governor race on July 17 after citing problems with her campaign finance reports, removing the establishment front-runner from a primary already rattled by factional infighting. Her exit came as Democrats in a state that often decides national power were already bracing for a fight over whether the party should lean on moderates or elevate a more progressive nominee.

Rodriguez had been widely viewed as the candidate most closely aligned with the party’s establishment wing. Reports said her campaign manager mishandled the finance reports, and Rodriguez had already fired that manager after the accounting problems surfaced, a sequence that turned an internal compliance issue into a campaign-ending distraction. The primary is set for August 11, 2026, to replace Gov. Tony Evers, who is not seeking reelection.

AI-generated illustration

The shake-up immediately reopened the contest for other Democrats, including Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Mandela Barnes, Kelda Roys, Joel Brennan and Missy Hughes. Crowley had dropped out on July 8, then reentered after Rodriguez left, keeping him in a field that remained unsettled and crowded. One report said five Democrats and two Republicans were still in the race after Rodriguez exited, underscoring how fluid the ballot had become with less than a month before voters choose nominees.

The bigger fault line inside the party has been Francesca Hong, the state legislator and democratic socialist who had been gaining traction while some moderate Democrats worried she could win the primary. That concern has turned the governor’s race into more than a contest over one seat. It has become a test of whether Wisconsin Democrats can settle on a nominee who can hold together a coalition that stretches from labor-backed liberals to cautious suburban moderates, or whether ideological fragmentation will hand momentum to the left.

Tony Evers via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

In a battleground state where the general election could shape the balance of power well beyond Madison and Milwaukee, the Rodriguez withdrawal may help Democrats avoid a messy runoff-style intraparty collapse, but it also strips away the candidate many party leaders saw as the safest bridge between factions. With Evers leaving office and the primary still open, the party now faces a sharper question: whether a more centrist standard-bearer can unify Wisconsin Democrats faster than a rise by the left can split them.