Wisconsin governor race opens wide after Tony Evers exits third term bid

Evers’s exit turned Wisconsin’s 2026 governor race into its first open contest in 16 years, after his 2018 win over Scott Walker by under 30,000 votes.

Tony Evers’s decision not to seek a third term turned Wisconsin’s 2026 governor’s race into the state’s first open contest in 16 years. Evers, elected in 2018 after defeating Republican incumbent Scott Walker by less than 30,000 votes, had been expected to be a major force in the state’s next political fight before he announced on July 24, 2025, that he would step aside. Wisconsin governors serve four-year terms with no term limit, which made his exit an unusually consequential opening.

Cook Political Report marked the race as open and tied it to Evers’s retirement, with a filing deadline of June 1, 2026, and a primary election set for Aug. 11, 2026. That calendar helped define the race as one of the closest-watched battleground contests in the country, with national attention fixed on how Democrats would handle the first post-Evers fight for the governor’s office.

The Democratic primary became the clearest stress test. By July 17, 2026, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez had ended her campaign, and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley had reentered the race hours later. Other Democrats who had been in the mix at different points included former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Rep. Francesca Hong, former Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. chief Joel Brennan and state Sen. Kelda Roys. Wisconsin Public Radio said the race remained crowded after the filing deadline, underscoring how unsettled the field stayed heading into the home stretch.

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That uncertainty made the race more than a standard open-seat contest. Coverage framed it as a fight inside the Democratic Party over its future, with establishment candidates and insurgent contenders competing for the message that could hold together a state that has repeatedly decided close elections. The stakes were amplified by Wisconsin’s history of narrow statewide margins and by the fact that Evers’s own 2018 victory over Walker came by less than 30,000 votes, a reminder of how little room exists for error in battleground Wisconsin.