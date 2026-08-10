Wisconsin, Minnesota primaries test Democrats’ progressive surge

Tony Evers’ backing of David Crowley sharpened a Wisconsin primary split over whether progressives can win statewide, with Minnesota’s crowded ballot adding pressure.

Tony Evers backed David Crowley in Wisconsin’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, sharpening a race that already featured a July 28 debate in Milwaukee with Mandela Barnes, Joel Brennan, Crowley, Francesca Hong and Kelda Roys. With Wisconsin and Minnesota voting Tuesday, the contests have become a test of whether Democrats’ anti-establishment energy can become durable power in the Upper Midwest, or fade once primary voters start choosing nominees.

Wisconsin Democrats were already casting early ballots as party activists argued over whether a democratic socialist can win statewide. That question cuts through a field that is as much about coalition-building as ideology: Barnes, Brennan, Crowley, Hong and Roys are all competing for pieces of the party’s urban, suburban and labor base in a state that remains closely divided.

Progressive organizers are trying to show that a sharper message on housing costs, wages, student debt and public services can bring in younger and less regular voters who do not always show up in lower-turnout contests. The other side of the party is warning that candidates who lean too far left can become easier targets in swing districts and statewide races, especially when voters are focused on inflation, public safety and basic competence. Ilhan Omar pushed that argument in the progressive direction when she endorsed Hong on Facebook and called her “electable,” linking Hong to fights over corporate PAC money, universal childcare, a moratorium on AI data centers and Medicare for All.

Minnesota’s primary carries its own pressure points. The filing period for offices elected at the November 3 general election ran from May 19 through June 2, and the August 11 ballot includes more than 2,557 positions across federal, state and local offices. That scale makes organization and turnout as important as the message itself, especially in a state where one of the marquee Democratic contests is the U.S. Senate primary.

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Labor still matters in the equation. The Wisconsin State AFL-CIO has kept a 2026 fall election endorsements page, underscoring that unions remain a central source of organizing muscle and credibility in a state where Democrats have long depended on a mix of Milwaukee, Madison, suburbs and working-class votes.

A strong showing for progressive challengers would invite more money and attention into similar races, while victories by establishment-backed candidates would strengthen the argument for a more cautious brand. In Wisconsin and Minnesota, Democrats are not just picking nominees; they are measuring which version of the party can still win in the industrial Midwest.