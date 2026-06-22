WiseTech shares plunge as police reportedly probe chairman Richard White

Police investigation reports sent WiseTech down more than 18%, exposing how tightly the logistics software group still depended on Richard White.

WiseTech Global was hit by a governance shock on Monday when reports surfaced that the Australian Federal Police were investigating executive chairman Richard White over alleged misconduct tied to a woman’s immigration status and a visa application. The episode landed hard because White remains one of the most visible figures in a company whose identity, strategy and market value have long been closely linked to its founder.

Shares in the Sydney-listed logistics software group fell more than 18% during the session, closing at A$30.08 and leaving the company with a market capitalization of about A$12.3 billion. The stock finished at its weakest level since early June 2021, underscoring how quickly confidence can erode when a founder-led technology business faces questions that go beyond earnings and into leadership conduct and oversight.

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The fallout matters because WiseTech has built its business around CargoWise, its flagship logistics platform, and around the credibility of a management team that has been central to the company since its founding in 1994 by Richard White and Maree Isaacs. WiseTech was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange on 11 April 2016 and says its software supports customers across 195 countries. Its investor materials say it serves more than 17,000 logistics companies across 193 countries, including 47 of the top 50 global third-party logistics providers and 24 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders.

White’s profile inside the company helps explain the market reaction. WiseTech’s board page identifies him as co-founder, executive chair and chief innovation officer, a structure that leaves investors exposed to key-man risk if the company’s most prominent executive becomes distracted by legal or regulatory scrutiny. That concern has intensified because this was not WiseTech’s first leadership crisis. White stepped down as chief executive in October 2024 after earlier misconduct allegations, and the company later said it completed a board review.

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WiseTech named Andrew Cartledge as interim chief executive from October 2024 before appointing Zubin Appoo as permanent CEO effective July 27, 2025. Even with that succession in place, the latest allegations have reopened questions about board oversight, leadership stability and whether the company’s operational momentum can hold if investor confidence keeps revolving around one man. For a business that sells the infrastructure behind global freight flows, the immediate challenge is no longer just market volatility. It is whether WiseTech can convince customers, employees and shareholders that its governance is strong enough to outlast the founder at its center.