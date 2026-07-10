Witnesses dispute ICE account of fatal Houston shooting

Witnesses said ICE agents opened fire on Lorenzo Salgado Araujo’s van in Houston without warning, challenging the agency’s claim that he tried to ram officers.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, 52, a Mexican national who had lived in the United States for about 35 years, was killed Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in Houston’s East End. Witnesses in the van directly dispute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s account of the shooting: federal agents fired into the vehicle without provocation.

ICE’s account is that the shooting happened during a targeted enforcement operation and that Araujo tried to ram officers before an agent fired in self-defense. One witness placed no officer directly in front of the vehicle when the shooting happened.

Federal officers at the scene were not wearing body-worn cameras or dashboard cameras, and no video has been made public to corroborate ICE’s account. The three men riding with Araujo were detained by ICE after the shooting and are being held at the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe, Texas.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia said Araujo was not the intended target, and the Department of Homeland Security said officers were looking for someone else when they stopped his vehicle. Houston Mayor John Whitmire and the Houston Police Department raised concerns about the absence of corroborating evidence.

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Public protests have followed in Houston, and civil rights groups, Houston-area leaders and members of Congress have renewed demands for an independent investigation. Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, said her government plans to pursue criminal complaints in the United States over deaths of Mexican nationals in immigration operations and has criticized how Mexican citizens have been treated under the Trump administration.

Araujo was a father, a husband and a business owner, and his family has struggled to claim his body after the shooting.