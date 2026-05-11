NBA Draft Lottery 2026: Wizards Win Top Pick

Washington grabs the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, with the Bulls, Grizzlies, and Jazz rounding out the top four selections.

Washington will select first overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, as the results of the NBA draft lottery set the stage for this year’s prospects and future franchise fortunes. The lottery, held on May 10, determined the order for lottery teams, with the Chicago Bulls landing the No. 4 pick, the Memphis Grizzlies securing No. 3, and the Utah Jazz at No. 2, according to multiple news outlets.

Washington Wins the Lottery

The Washington Wizards emerged as the winners of the draft lottery, claiming the coveted first overall pick. NBC News reported that Washington's lottery victory positions the franchise to potentially select a player who could reshape their roster after several rebuilding seasons. The Wizards had entered the lottery with strong odds after finishing near the bottom of the standings in the regular season, as documented on Tankathon's lottery odds page.

First pick: Washington Wizards

Second pick: Utah Jazz

Third pick: Memphis Grizzlies

Fourth pick: Chicago Bulls

Each of these teams hopes to use their high draft position to accelerate their rebuilding efforts or bolster their roster for playoff contention.

Chicago Bulls Land at No. 4

The Chicago Bulls will select fourth, as confirmed by CBS News. This marks a pivotal moment for the franchise, which has been seeking new talent to support its core players. The Bulls' position in the lottery gives them access to some of the top prospects in the draft, though they narrowly missed out on a top-three selection.

Memphis Grizzlies to Pick Third

The Memphis Grizzlies earned the third overall pick, according to WREG.com. After a challenging season plagued by injuries and roster changes, the Grizzlies now have an opportunity to add a high-impact player. The selection could be critical in shaping their future, especially as they look to return to the playoff picture.

Utah Jazz Secure Second Overall Pick

While the NBC News report focused on Washington’s win, it also noted the Utah Jazz as the recipients of the second overall pick. The Jazz, who finished the season with a young roster, have a chance to further their rebuild with a top-tier prospect.

Other Notable Draft Outcomes

NBC News also highlighted that the Milwaukee Bucks landed the tenth pick in the lottery. This mid-lottery selection could help the Bucks strengthen their supporting cast as they aim to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.

Draft Lottery Process and Historical Context

The NBA draft lottery is designed to determine the order of the first 14 picks among teams that did not make the playoffs. The lottery odds are weighted so that teams with the poorest records receive the highest chance for a top selection, but the process is inherently unpredictable. Official timing and processes for the lottery and draft can be found on the NBA key dates calendar.

For those interested in historical comparisons, NBA.com’s draft history page provides sortable data on previous lottery results and pick outcomes.

Implications for the 2026 Draft

With the draft order set, teams will now turn their focus to evaluating prospects and preparing for the annual event. The first overall pick is expected to be highly sought after, given the depth and talent available in the 2026 class. Analysts and fans alike will watch closely as teams make their selections, which can alter the trajectory of their franchises.

As teams prepare for the 2026 NBA Draft, the lottery results provide both hope and anticipation. The Wizards, Jazz, Grizzlies, and Bulls are now tasked with making decisions that could define their futures. The coming weeks will bring more speculation and analysis as the draft approaches, with teams weighing potential impact players and possible trades.