WKF and SOS Children’s Villages Launch Global Youth Program

The World Karate Federation and SOS Children’s Villages International have launched a global program aimed at empowering vulnerable youth through sport and mentorship.

The World Karate Federation (WKF) and SOS Children’s Villages International have announced a major partnership to support vulnerable children worldwide, launching a global initiative that leverages karate as a tool for youth development and empowerment.

Empowering Children Through Sport

The collaboration, jointly revealed by both organizations, aims to offer children growing up without parental care new opportunities for personal growth, social inclusion, and life skills development. The initiative will deliver karate-based workshops, mentorship programs, and community events across multiple countries where SOS Children’s Villages operates. The World Karate Federation, which counts over 200 national federations and millions of practitioners worldwide, will provide technical expertise, training resources, and access to its global network of athletes and coaches.

Global Scope and Reach

SOS Children’s Villages International, active in 138 countries and territories , supports more than 1.6 million children, young people, and families each year.

, supports more than 1.6 million children, young people, and families each year. The World Karate Federation organizes more than 100 international events annually, connecting communities globally through martial arts.

According to UNICEF data, millions of children grow up without stable family support, emphasizing the need for targeted programs like this partnership.

Objectives and Expected Impact

The joint initiative is designed to address several key challenges faced by children without parental care:

Boosting self-confidence and resilience through structured physical activity

Providing a sense of belonging and community via group training and events

Offering mentorship from experienced karate athletes and coaches

Fostering life skills such as discipline, respect, and teamwork

Both organizations believe that sport, and karate in particular, can be a catalyst for positive change. The official announcement highlights the program’s ambition to reach thousands of children in its first phase, with plans for further expansion based on local needs and outcomes. SOS Children’s Villages’ own annual reports indicate that sports and extracurricular activities are key contributors to improved well-being and social integration for children in alternative care.

Strengthening Community Ties

By combining the international reach of both organizations, the initiative is expected to create new pathways for children and young people to participate in society and pursue their ambitions. Community events, local tournaments, and skill-building seminars will be held at SOS Villages and community centers, with the support of WKF-affiliated clubs and instructors.

Next Steps and Broader Implications

This partnership marks a significant step in the growing recognition of sport as a platform for social development and inclusion. Experts and child rights advocates stress that access to safe, structured activities can help mitigate the risks faced by children without family care, including social exclusion and limited educational opportunities. Both organizations plan to monitor outcomes closely and share best practices with the wider child development and sports communities.

As the program rolls out in the coming months, its progress will be watched by stakeholders in both the international sports and humanitarian sectors, with the hope that this model can inspire similar collaborations worldwide.