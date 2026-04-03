Judge Narrows Baldoni Lawsuit as WME Supports Blake Lively

A federal judge dismisses key claims in Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against Blake Lively, with WME expressing strong support for its client ahead of trial.

Blake Lively has received robust backing from her talent agency, WME, after a federal judge significantly narrowed the lawsuit brought by filmmaker Justin Baldoni against the actress. The legal dispute, which has drawn attention across the entertainment industry, saw the court dismiss several of Baldoni’s main claims just ahead of trial, according to Deadline’s latest report.

Judge Dismisses Major Claims in Lawsuit

The case, Baldoni v. Lively, centers on allegations by Baldoni regarding contractual issues tied to a shelved film project. In a crucial pre-trial ruling, the judge struck out the majority of Baldoni’s claims, leaving only a portion of the case to proceed. This legal development, as Deadline notes, marks a substantial setback for Baldoni’s legal team and reduces the potential exposure for Lively as the dispute moves toward its next phase.

The judge’s order removed most of Baldoni’s claims, according to the official case docket.

The remaining claims will be subject to further litigation unless settled or dismissed before trial.

WME Voices Strong Support for Lively

In response to the judge’s decision, WME issued a public message of support for Lively, reaffirming their commitment to their client. This show of unity underlines the agency’s role in advocating for its top talent during high-profile industry disputes. As one of the largest agencies in Hollywood, WME’s endorsement carries significant weight in the entertainment community, especially in the context of ongoing legal battles involving representation and project commitments. Industry statistics from Statista highlight WME’s considerable market share and influence in talent negotiations and dispute resolution.

Industry Impact and Legal Context

The narrowing of the case is likely to influence how similar disputes are handled in the future. Hollywood has seen a rise in legal battles between talent and producers over creative control and contractual terms, with agencies like WME and CAA frequently involved in such disputes. The Deadline archive of Hollywood lawsuits shows a pattern of complex litigation where pre-trial rulings can drastically alter the trajectory of a case.

Entertainment lawsuits often involve multi-million dollar contracts and can set industry precedents.

Agencies play a critical role in both supporting clients and navigating the legal complexities of project deals, as seen in the SAG-AFTRA contracts database.

What Comes Next

With many of the original claims now dismissed, the parties are preparing for the next phase of the trial. While Baldoni’s case has been significantly limited, the remaining issues will still require judicial resolution unless a settlement is reached. The entertainment industry is watching closely for further developments, as the outcome could impact how agencies, talent, and producers manage their contractual relationships and resolve disputes moving forward.

For readers interested in tracking the latest motions, orders, and filings, the PACER system provides access to federal court records. As the case continues, both the legal and entertainment communities will be analyzing the implications for future industry litigation.