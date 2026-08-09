WNBA commissioner says league will keep discussing transgender participation

Cathy Engelbert told teams the WNBA will keep talking about transgender participation, leaving the league without a final rule as a task force prepares to review it next week.

Cathy Engelbert told WNBA teams the league will keep discussing transgender athlete participation, pushing a politically charged eligibility fight into a formal review instead of closing it with a quick rule change. The commissioner said in a memo that the topic would be handled further by a task force of team presidents and general managers, with the league setting up another round of talks rather than announcing a settled standard.

Engelbert framed the issue as one already circulating across the sport. “I know many of you have received questions in recent weeks regarding transgender athlete participation in women’s basketball,” she wrote, signaling that the league was responding to pressure from around the game and beyond it. An AP photo caption placed Engelbert at a WNBA All-Star media news conference in Chicago on July 25, 2026, underscoring how closely the issue was tied to the league’s public face during a marquee event.

The WNBA’s rule book says only players who are women are eligible to play in the league. But publicly available summaries of the rules do not spell out a detailed transgender participation procedure or explicitly define the word “woman,” leaving the league with broad language and little public guidance on how it would be applied. That gap is now central to the debate, because the league is talking through a standard it has not fully explained in its own materials.

The players’ union has kept inclusion at the center of the conversation. ESPN reported that the WNBPA emphasized inclusion as the debate intensified, a sign that the league is trying to balance player rights and competitive fairness without alienating either side. At the same time, reporting from The Athletic, Front Office Sports and Yahoo Sports described the memo as stressing integrity and respect, suggesting the league is aware that any final position will be scrutinized from multiple directions.

The stakes widened after former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom said he would declare for the 2027 WNBA Draft. Forbes and APT Sports reported that Freedom said he reviewed the league’s eligibility rules and believed he met them, although the WNBA had not confirmed his eligibility. Royce White also became part of the broader public debate, adding more outside pressure to a discussion the league had hoped to manage internally.

The WNBA’s handling of the issue carries extra weight because the league, founded on April 24, 1996, began play in 1997 and is the oldest women’s professional sports league in North America. It is now navigating the same policy turbulence that has hit other sports bodies, including the NCAA, whose transgender student-athlete participation policy took effect immediately on February 6, 2025, and the broader political climate after President Trump signed an executive order on February 5, 2025, seeking to prohibit transgender women and girls from participating in women’s sports.

For the WNBA, the immediate story is not a final answer. It is that the league is still discussing one of its most sensitive issues, and that ambiguity itself has become the policy.