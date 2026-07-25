Woking cite growing concerns after Jermain Defoe leaves manager role

Woking cut Jermain Defoe loose after 116 days, with Jody Brown citing "growing concerns" and claims he missed a meeting and training.

Woking ended Jermain Defoe’s first managerial job by mutual consent on July 25, with director of football Jody Brown saying there were “growing concerns” across the club before the break was made. The National League club said the departure was immediate after only about four months in charge.

The numbers underline how quickly the experiment unravelled. BBC Sport said Defoe oversaw six league games, while other coverage put his spell at 116 days and six competitive matches. In league play, his record included two wins and one defeat, a modest return for a former England striker who had taken his first permanent managerial post only in March, when he replaced Neal Ardley.

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Brown’s comments pointed to more than just results. Woking claimed Defoe did not turn up for a meeting and training before he left, a detail that suggests a breakdown in basic dressing-room control as much as frustration with results. When a club is speaking about “growing concerns” at first-team level, the issue is rarely confined to the table alone; it usually reaches into the daily machinery of selection, discipline and the way decisions are being handled inside the building.

Chairman Todd Johnson tried to draw a line under the episode by telling supporters the club had concluded it was time to make a change and that football is a “results-oriented business.” Craig Ross and Jake Hyde have returned as interim first-team bosses for a second spell, another sign that Woking has had to move quickly to restore stability after a managerial gamble fell apart.

Source: BBC Sport

Defoe called the experience an “eye-opening experience” and said the circumstances had made it impossible for him to continue. That is a stark outcome for a high-profile appointment that was supposed to give Woking presence and momentum, but instead exposed how fragile lower-league setups can be when they lean on name recognition before the structure beneath it is ready.

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The pattern is not unique to Woking. In the National League and other lower divisions, clubs often chase prominent former players to accelerate progress, yet the gap between a marquee hire and the support needed to make it work can be wide. Without firm control over recruitment, day-to-day authority and governance, a famous name can become a short-lived headline rather than a lasting solution.