Wolves sack Rob Edwards seven months into troubled return

Wolves have dumped Rob Edwards after seven months, turning a costly fourth spell into another expensive reset after relegation and a bottom-place finish.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have sacked Rob Edwards just seven months after bringing him back to Molineux, a decision that lays bare the club’s appetite for expensive resets and its shrinking patience for any long-term plan. Edwards returned on 12 November 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year deal, only for Wolves to plunge out of the Premier League and finish bottom of the table last season.

The move adds another name to a crowded list of recent departures in the dugout. Wolves had already removed Vitor Pereira on 2 November 2025 before turning to Edwards, who was in his fourth spell at the club after making 111 appearances across four seasons as a player and earning 15 caps for Wales. The appointment was framed as the start of a fresh era, with chairman Jeff Shi saying Edwards would be central to a “new chapter” and “a key member” of it. Seven months on, that promise has already been torn up.

AI-generated illustration

The cost of the return was significant. Wolves reportedly paid Middlesbrough about £4 million in compensation to prise Edwards away from the Championship club, which had initially rejected the approach and said it was “disappointed” when Edwards sought permission to speak to Molineux. Middlesbrough only relented after compensation terms were agreed, allowing him to leave a job he had taken after a successful spell elsewhere in the game.

Edwards had built a strong coaching reputation before Wolves came calling. He led Forest Green Rovers to the League Two title in 2022 and took Luton Town into the Premier League via the play-offs in May 2023. At Molineux, however, the club’s repeated changes in direction have left little room for continuity. Pereira, Gary O’Neil, Julen Lopetegui and Bruno Lage all came and went before Edwards, a churn that has repeatedly forced Wolves to restart rather than build.

Andy Davidson via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The timing of the dismissal is also disruptive because Edwards had recently been involved in summer recruitment, including the arrivals of Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez, while helping shape a British core and a stronger home-grown quota. Reports now say Cesar Peixoto, the former Gil Vicente head coach who is represented by Gestifute, is lined up to take over. For Wolves, another managerial change means another round of costs, another tactical reboot and another delay before any coherent project can take hold.