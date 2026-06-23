Wolves trade Julius Randle to Nets in three-team NBA deal

Minnesota turned Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick into cap space, a $33.3 million trade exception and the No. 33 pick.

Minnesota turned Julius Randle into draft capital and cap room, sending the three-time All-Star and the No. 28 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft to Brooklyn in a three-team deal that also sent Nic Claxton to Chicago. The Timberwolves got the No. 33 pick back from the Nets and took no money in return, creating a $33.3 million trade exception as the league moved toward the draft.

The trade is a clear bet on flexibility over continuity. Randle, who averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 2025-26, had been in Minnesota only since the October 2024 blockbuster that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York. The Wolves then re-signed him on July 16, 2025, with expectations that he would remain through the 2027-28 season. Instead, Minnesota has now converted his $33.3 million salary for next season into maneuvering room, a move that also fits the team’s reported path toward a five-year, $112 million deal for Ayo Dosunmu with a player option in the fifth season.

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Brooklyn and Chicago used their cap space as leverage, taking on veteran money while changing their draft positions. The Nets added Randle and the No. 28 pick, a sign they are willing to spend short-term financial flexibility on a proven scoring forward and a premium first-round slot. Chicago landed Claxton, the No. 31 pick in the 2019 draft and the longest-tenured Net, while also taking on his $23.3 million salary next season. The Bulls sent forward Mo Gueye to Minnesota and moved down to a cost structure that reflects a team still sorting out how aggressively it wants to push its timeline.

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For Minnesota, the appeal is obvious: the Wolves shed a pricey frontcourt piece, stayed out of the tax in the deal, and kept an extra draft asset in the No. 33 pick. Brooklyn gets the more established half-court scorer, and Chicago buys a young center who can fit a longer runway. But the cleanest strategic win belongs to the Timberwolves, who chose optionality over permanence and left themselves with a trade exception that can shape another move later.