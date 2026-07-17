Woman awarded £10,000 after four-year social media catfishing campaign

A 19-year-old from Aberdare won £10,000 after fake Tinder, TikTok and Instagram profiles using her photos drew 81,000 followers and fooled men into thinking she was their girlfriend.

Sasha-Jay Davies, 19, from Aberdare, was awarded £10,000 after fake Tinder, TikTok and Instagram accounts using her images ran for four years and built a following that reached 81,000 on TikTok and 22,000 on Instagram. The impersonation campaign turned Davies into the target of a public identity theft, with men led to believe she was their girlfriend while Elha Mai Weston posed as her online.

The High Court matter ended with an apology and damages, giving Davies financial recognition for harm that went far beyond embarrassment. The award shows that stolen photos and fabricated romantic identities are not being treated as a joke when they are used across multiple platforms and reach a large audience.

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That scale is what makes the case a warning shot for anyone whose face, name or photos live online. A fake profile can be built from a few images and spread quickly from one app to another, especially when dating profiles, short-form video and photo-sharing accounts all carry the same identity. In Davies’s case, Tinder was used to seed the deception, TikTok helped it grow and Instagram gave it another audience.

Source: BBC News

The practical response is blunt. Keep accounts private where possible, use unique passwords and two-factor authentication, remove location tags from posts and avoid reusing the same profile photo across every platform. If a fake account appears, save screenshots, report it immediately and alert friends and family so they do not interact with the impostor. Once impersonation starts gathering followers, as it did here, the damage compounds quickly and can follow a victim for years.