Woman critically injured in shark attack at Sydney’s Coogee Beach

A 35-year-old woman was airlifted after a shark attack at Coogee Beach, prompting a 24-hour closure of beaches across Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

A 35-year-old woman was critically injured when a shark bit her while she was swimming at Coogee Beach in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, turning a busy morning at the shoreline into a major rescue operation. Emergency services were called just before 11am on Saturday, 13 June 2026, and police said she suffered critical injuries to her left lower leg and arms.

Bystanders rushed in before paramedics arrived, including off-duty doctors and off-duty lifeguards who applied tourniquets and gave first aid. A lifeguard on a paddleboard helped bring the woman back to shore, where crews took over and prepared her for transfer to hospital by air ambulance. She was airlifted in critical condition.

AI-generated illustration

Reports described the shark as large, with some estimating it at about 3.5 metres, or 11 feet. Some accounts said the woman had been swimming with two friends around 30 metres from shore when the attack happened, underscoring how quickly a routine swim can turn into a life-threatening emergency.

Source: a57.foxnews.com

Randwick City Council closed all eastern suburbs beaches for the next 24 hours after the attack, a precaution aimed at reducing the chance of another encounter while authorities assessed the risk. The shutdown also reflected how tightly beach safety now depends on rapid coordination between lifeguards, council officials, police and rescue crews when a shark is sighted or an attack is reported.

Photo by David Ramsamy

The incident comes as NSW continues to lean on a broader shark-management system that includes surveillance drones, tagged shark listening stations, SharkSmart alerts and Community Shark Bite Kits. The NSW Government says it added an extra A$6.7 million to the 2025/26 Shark Management Program, a sign that officials are investing more heavily in prevention even as public anxiety over shark encounters grows.

Bozotexino via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

That concern is not abstract. A January analysis found NSW had recorded its highest number of January shark attacks in a decade, according to the Australian Shark Incident Database. While serious incidents remain rare, the Coogee attack is a reminder that safety on popular beaches now depends on both public vigilance and a response system built to move fast when the water turns dangerous.