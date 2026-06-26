Woman dies after light aircraft crashes near Dunkeswell Airfield

A light aircraft crashed near Dunkeswell Airfield, killing a woman believed to be in her 40s and triggering a major emergency response in East Devon.

A woman believed to be in her 40s died when a light aircraft crashed near Dunkeswell Airfield in East Devon, Devon and Cornwall Police said. Officers were called shortly after 10am on Friday, 26 June 2026, and found that nobody else was on board.

Emergency services reached the crash site near Dunkeswell, close to the Devon-Somerset border in the Blackdown Hills, with police, firefighters, ambulance crews and an air ambulance all attending. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said her next of kin had been informed.

AI-generated illustration

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been notified and sent inspectors to the accident site the same day. In a small-aircraft crash, investigators usually work from the ground up: they document the wreckage before it is moved, map the aircraft’s final position, and look for clues in the airframe, engine, fuel system, flight path and communications.

They will also examine weather conditions, maintenance records and any witness accounts that can help reconstruct the moments before impact. The central questions now are how the aircraft came down, what was happening in the cockpit before the crash, and whether any mechanical, operational or environmental factor played a part.

Lewis Clarke via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Dunkeswell Airfield sits in a rural stretch of East Devon where light aircraft are a familiar sight, and the emergency response briefly turned that quiet area into an active investigation scene. For now, the death has left police and aviation inspectors working from the same immediate facts: a lone pilot, a crash near the airfield, and a full inquiry into what happened next.