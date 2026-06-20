Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in Dominican Republic beach hotel fire

A beach resort fire in Bayahibe killed an Italian tourist and pushed 1,690 guests out as flames raced through a cane- or palm-roofed structure.

A fire at a popular Dominican Republic beach resort turned a Caribbean vacation site into an evacuation scene in minutes, killing one woman and forcing about 1,690 guests out of the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel in Bayahibe. The fast-moving blaze, fueled in part by wind and combustible roofing material, has put resort fire readiness, exit routes and emergency planning under a harsh spotlight in one of the country’s best-known tourist corridors.

Authorities identified the victim as Francesca Valentino, a 46-year-old Italian tourist. Emergency crews said the fire broke out around 11 a.m. at the four-star beachfront property in La Altagracia province, on the Dominican Republic’s southeastern coast, and spread quickly through part of the resort structure. Officials said part of the roof was made of cane or palm material, a detail that helped the flames race across the property as windy conditions intensified the blaze.

The evacuation reached roughly 1,690 guests, who were moved to other hotels and nearby housing facilities. At least nine people were injured. Three were taken to medical facilities, and six others were treated at the scene. Video from witnesses and local media showed thatched-roof structures engulfed in flames, thick smoke rising above the coastline and guests standing near or in the water as firefighters and emergency workers moved to contain the fire.

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The neighboring Viva Wyndham Dominicus Palace resort was not damaged and remained open, limiting the disruption to the broader Bayahibe resort area. The cause of the fire remained under investigation, and authorities had not publicly laid out what alarms sounded first, how quickly exits were cleared or how the resort’s fire controls performed once the blaze began.

Viva Resorts by Wyndham said it was gathering facts and coordinating with authorities before commenting further. The company’s response, and the speed of the evacuation, will likely shape the next round of scrutiny over how all-inclusive beachfront hotels are built and inspected in coastal settings where wind, open-air structures and combustible materials can turn a localized fire into a mass emergency.

Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh

For U.S. travelers, the fire is a reminder that resort branding does not guarantee uniform emergency standards. In any overseas hotel, visible exits, clear evacuation instructions and a staff response that can move hundreds of people quickly can matter as much as the ocean view.