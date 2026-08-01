Woman killed, three injured in shooting after Rochester festival

A woman was found shot to death on Morrill Street as police broke up hundreds of people near Rochester’s Puerto Rican Festival, with at least three others wounded.

Rochester police were searching for clues and suspects after a woman was killed and at least three other people were wounded in gunfire that followed the final night of the 56th annual Puerto Rican Festival at Parcel 5. The violence spilled across North Clinton Avenue, Morrill Street and Remington Street as festival crowds thinned and officers responded to several scenes.

Police said the woman was found shot to death on Morrill Street after a crowd dispersal on North Clinton Avenue. RochesterFirst also reported that a man shot on North Clinton Avenue walked into Rochester General Hospital, where investigators were working the case. At least three other people were wounded in the incident, according to ABC News.

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The shooting came after the City of Rochester had planned to shut down part of North Clinton Avenue on Saturday night, the festival’s final night, because of safety concerns around the festival area. WHEC reported that gunfire broke out among a crowd on Remington Street and that officers broke up crowds of hundreds overnight, underscoring how quickly a celebratory gathering turned into a sprawling emergency response.

The Puerto Rican Festival has long been one of Rochester’s signature cultural events, and the shooting landed hard in a community that sees the festival as a yearly marker of heritage, music and public life. The crowd control, street closures and multiple police responses showed the strain on event security planning when a large gathering stretches into surrounding blocks and trust from witnesses becomes essential to understanding what happened.

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The case also carried echoes of earlier festival aftermaths in Rochester, including arrests tied to the event in 2017, adding to the pressure on city officials and police to keep the celebration safe without reducing it to a crime scene. For Rochester’s Puerto Rican community, the loss of life on one of the festival’s biggest nights turned a civic celebration into a grief-filled reminder of how fragile public safety can be when thousands gather in close quarters.