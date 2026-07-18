Woman shot during protest outside Aurora ICE detention center, employee charged

A GEO Group employee was charged after a protest outside Aurora’s ICE center ended with a woman shot in the foot or leg and a suspect fleeing in a car.

An employee of The GEO Group faces assault and attempted second-degree murder charges after a woman was shot outside the Aurora ICE Processing Center in Aurora, Colorado, during a protest on Thursday night, July 16, 2026. Aurora police said the victim was struck in the foot or leg near the 3100 block of N. Nome Street, outside the privately run detention facility that GEO operates under contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Investigators said two women began a verbal confrontation with employees waiting along the street for a protest to clear so they could start their shifts. Police said the confrontation escalated after the women took pictures of employees’ vehicles, and the worker allegedly retrieved a personally owned pistol from his car and fired a single shot. The suspect, identified in local reports as 42-year-old Brandon Booth, fled the scene in his vehicle before being arrested.

Aurora police have said the shooting did not happen on ICE property and was not an official ICE operation, but the location and the parties involved have put the case squarely inside the larger fight over how detention centers are policed from the outside. The Aurora ICE Processing Center has a stated capacity of 1,532 detainees, making it one of the larger immigration detention sites in the country and a frequent target for demonstrations tied to immigration enforcement and solidarity marches.

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The case has also drawn immediate criticism from immigrant-rights groups. The ACLU of Colorado condemned the shooting, and the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition has been organizing around protests and calling for accountability around ICE-related violence. Their focus goes beyond the single gunshot to the broader question of who sets the rules for employees and security contractors when protests unfold at a facility run by a private company under federal immigration authority.

The shooting comes after two fatal shootings involving ICE agents in Maine and Texas, adding to scrutiny of force used in and around immigration enforcement. At Aurora, where protest activity has repeatedly returned to the same street outside the detention center, the arrest raises a sharper question about how far contractor discretion extends when a workplace dispute collides with public protest and a firearm.