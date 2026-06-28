Woman’s body recovered from Swan Pool in West Bromwich park

Emergency crews recovered a woman’s body from Swan Pool after she disappeared in the water just after 4.30pm in Sandwell Valley Country Park.

Emergency crews recovered a woman’s body from Swan Pool in Sandwell Valley Country Park after she disappeared in the water just after 4.30pm on Saturday, June 27. West Midlands Police said specialist water rescue teams from West Midlands Fire and Rescue were deployed before the body was brought from the pool in West Bromwich.

Police said the woman was confirmed deceased at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious at this time, and officers said they are supporting her family while liaising with the coroner.

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Local media identified the woman as 55. The recovery took place at Swan Pool, one of the better-known spots in Sandwell Valley, a large public green space close to West Bromwich town centre.

The park is a regular leisure destination and Swan Pool has been associated with open-water swimming, a detail that makes the incident particularly stark for regular visitors and summer users of the site. Sandwell Council lists Swan Pool Car Park among the parking areas at Sandwell Valley, underscoring how many people come to the park by car for walks, exercise and time on the water.

Bill Payer via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Sandwell Valley Country Park sits in the heart of the West Midlands and has been promoted as an award-winning Green Flag park, one mile from West Bromwich town centre. That public setting, combined with the water rescue response needed on Saturday afternoon, puts fresh attention on supervision, rescue readiness and the practical safety of open-water access at a busy local park.