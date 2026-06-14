Woman’s final 911 call helped solve her husband’s murder case

Angela Prichard’s final 911 call captured her husband’s voice and a gunshot, exposing how repeated pleas for protection failed before her death.

Angela Prichard’s last call for help lasted only seconds, but it helped investigators reconstruct the moments before she was killed at her workplace in Bellevue, Iowa. She was 55 when she was shot dead in October 2022 by her estranged husband, Christopher Prichard, after months of fear, police calls and court orders that never fully protected her.

The key evidence came from the 911 recording itself. Angela said only “Chris!” before a gunshot, and police later said a faint male voice on the line could be heard saying, “F*** you,” with dogs barking in the background. Investigators used those sounds, along with a surveillance camera that captured barking dogs, to place Christopher Prichard at the scene and pinpoint when he arrived.

Angela’s family says the killing was preventable. Court records and reporting show she moved to her sister Wendy Budde’s home on Aug. 29, 2022 because she was increasingly afraid of Christopher Prichard. Just days later, on Sept. 1, 2022, a restraining order was granted after Angela said he had been continuously harassing, stalking and threatening her. That came after Christopher had been arrested on a domestic-violence charge in April 2022, when a no-contact order was issued and then later terminated in less than a month.

AI-generated illustration

The family’s federal lawsuit says Bellevue police repeatedly failed to enforce an arrest warrant and the restraining order against Christopher Prichard, even after Angela sought help multiple times. The case has become a sharp example of a national gap between reporting abuse and actually stopping it. Domestic violence experts at the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women define the abuse as a pattern of behavior used to gain or maintain power and control, and Angela’s case fits that pattern closely: stalking, threats, fear and a final escalation that ended in murder.

The broader numbers show how common that failure can be. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about one in five homicide victims are killed by an intimate partner, and more than half of female homicide victims are killed by a current or former male intimate partner. The CDC also says intimate-partner homicide among women remained stable overall from 2018-2019 to 2020-2021, even as suspects in those cases were more often previously known to law enforcement.

Photo by RDNE Stock project

Angela Prichard’s case is now about more than one killing in Iowa. It is a measure of what happens when warning signs are documented, orders are issued and protection still arrives too late.