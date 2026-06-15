Women buying less effective pain relief for period cramps, data suggests

Supermarket data suggests many women are reaching for paracetamol for period pain, even though NICE says an NSAID should usually come first.

Many women appear to be buying pain relief that is less effective for period cramps, a mismatch that matters because period pain can be severe enough to disrupt daily life. The data points to a gap between what shoppers choose over the counter and what the NHS and NICE say usually works best for primary dysmenorrhoea.

For most menstrual cramps, NICE says an NSAID should be offered unless it is contraindicated. The first-line options include anti-inflammatory medicines such as ibuprofen, naproxen, flurbiprofen or mefenamic acid, while paracetamol is suggested only if NSAIDs cannot be used or are not tolerated. The NHS also says ibuprofen helps relieve pain and reduce inflammation, and specifically describes it as good for period pain. It adds that aspirin may be better than paracetamol for period pain.

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That guidance helps explain why the buying pattern is notable. If shoppers are reaching for paracetamol first, they may be missing the medicine class that is more closely matched to the cause of cramps. Period pain, also known as dysmenorrhoea, is not just a nuisance: NICE says it can reduce quality of life, restrict everyday activities and lead to absence from school or work.

The service message is clear. When cramps are severe, a GP may recommend anti-inflammatory treatment, and contraception such as the pill, implant or injection can also help by thinning the womb lining and easing pain. NHS advice says people should seek medical help if period pain stops them doing usual activities, or if periods become worse, heavier or irregular. In Wales, NHS 111 says urgent help is needed if pelvic or period pain is severe or worse than usual and painkillers have not helped.

Photo by cottonbro studio

That makes the supermarket finding more than a retail quirk. It suggests women may be self-treating in ways that leave pain undertreated, delay relief and postpone a proper check for underlying problems such as fibroids. For many shoppers, the right first step is not just any painkiller, but the right class of painkiller.