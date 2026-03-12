Women Face Ongoing Gender Gap in Greek Travel Tech Startups

Despite increased awareness, women remain underrepresented in Greece’s travel tech startup sector, as CapsuleT data highlights persistent gender disparities.

Women remain significantly underrepresented in Greece’s travel tech startup sector, according to new findings from CapsuleT Accelerator. Despite industry growth and rising awareness of diversity issues, the gender gap persists, with men continuing to dominate both founding teams and leadership positions across Greek travel technology startups.

Gender Disparity in Startup Participation

CapsuleT, a major player in the Greek travel tech ecosystem, recently published participation data from its accelerator programs, revealing that the proportion of female founders and team members remains low. The official CapsuleT programs page details these figures, showing that recent cohorts have seen women make up between 20-25% of participants—a number that has changed little in recent years.

Women account for only about a quarter of all startup founders or core team members in CapsuleT-supported projects.

This gender imbalance mirrors broader trends in Greek science and engineering, where Eurostat data shows women comprise less than 30% of professionals.

Broader Trends Across Greek Entrepreneurship

The persistent gender gap in travel tech is not unique to this sector. According to the GEM Greece National Report 2022, only 28% of entrepreneurs in Greece are women, with even lower rates in technology-driven sectors. The European Institute for Gender Equality confirms that the gender imbalance in startup leadership persists across Europe, but is especially pronounced in traditionally male-dominated fields like travel technology.

Barriers to Female Participation

Industry analysis points to several factors contributing to the ongoing disparity:

Lack of female role models in travel tech leadership positions discourages new entrants.

Access to venture capital and mentorship remains limited for women compared to their male counterparts.

Societal expectations and networking barriers further restrict women’s participation in entrepreneurial activities.

The StartupBlink Greek Startup Ecosystem Map shows that most travel tech startups in Greece are founded or led by men, with only a small fraction highlighting women as key decision-makers.

Efforts to Address the Gap

CapsuleT and other organizations have launched targeted initiatives to encourage more women to participate in the travel technology sector. These include:

Outreach programs for female students in STEM fields, as evidenced by Eurostat’s tracking of women in science and engineering.

Dedicated mentorship and networking events focused on supporting women founders.

Efforts to publicize success stories of female entrepreneurs within the Greek startup ecosystem.

However, as CapsuleT’s data shows, progress has been slow. The accelerator’s leadership has acknowledged the importance of ongoing efforts, but also notes the need for broader societal and industry shifts to truly close the gap.

Looking Forward

While CapsuleT’s findings confirm the stubborn persistence of the gender gap in Greek travel tech, there are signs of gradual improvement as awareness grows and targeted programs expand. Analysts from the OECD’s Entrepreneurship at a Glance report suggest that international examples of inclusive startup policies could serve as models for Greece.

Ultimately, experts agree that closing the gender gap will require not only accelerator programs but also systemic changes in education, funding, and business culture. As the Greek travel tech ecosystem evolves, the hope is that more women will be empowered to take on leadership roles—driving innovation and growth in this vital sector.