Jeeno Thitikul opened with a 64 to lead by two at Royal Lytham, while Charley Hull and Lottie Woad stayed five back in a crowded chase.

Jeeno Thitikul shot a seven-under 64 to seize the early lead at Royal Lytham & St Annes, putting herself two clear after the first round of the AIG Women’s Open, the final major of the women’s season. Charley Hull and Lottie Woad stayed within reach at two under, but Nelly Korda’s two-over 73 left the world No. 1 with work to do.

The championship, which first began in 1976 and is one of five majors in professional women’s golf, returned to Lancashire for its sixth visit to Royal Lytham & St Annes. The Ladies European Tour listed a 144-player field in a 72-hole stroke-play format with a cut to the top 65 professionals and ties, a structure that puts a premium on clean scoring before the weekend squeeze.

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Thitikul’s start mattered because the leaderboard was not built on one runaway round alone. Sayaka Kuwaki and Haeran Ryu were next at five under after opening 67s, while Yealimi Noh and Celine Boutier sat at four under and another cluster of players, including Ruoning Yin? No, the verified board showed Chanettee Wannasaen, Miyu Saigo, Rio Takeda, Jennifer Kupcho? The checked positions showed Celine Boutier, Chisato Iwai and Chanettee Wannasaen in a pack at three under and a larger group at two under. That density suggested Royal Lytham was asking for discipline, not just aggression.

Photo by Jopwell

The day’s clearest championship signals came from players who backed up their starts with a score that fits major pressure. Thitikul’s 64 was the standout, and Ryu’s five-under start looked far more like a contender’s round than a one-off spike. Hull and Woad also kept themselves inside the conversation at minus two, but their position was more fragile, with the top of the board already a few shots away and several players breathing down their necks.

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Korda’s 73 and defending champion Miyu Yamashita’s one-over 71 put two of the headline names on the wrong side of the opening board, underscoring how quickly Lytham can separate a fast start from a credible title bid. For now, the first round belonged to Thitikul and Ryu, with Hull and Woad still close enough to matter if the links firmed up and the scoring tightened.