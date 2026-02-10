World Aquatics Extends ITA Partnership to 2028

World Aquatics has renewed its collaboration with the International Testing Agency through 2028, strengthening anti-doping efforts in aquatic sports.

World Aquatics has announced an extension of its partnership with the International Testing Agency (ITA), a move aimed at reinforcing anti-doping measures and ensuring clean competition across aquatic sports through 2028. The renewed agreement underscores a continued commitment to integrity and transparency in the global aquatics community.

Commitment to Clean Sport

This extension builds on a longstanding collaboration between World Aquatics and the ITA, first established to ensure that anti-doping activities in swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water swimming, and high diving are managed independently and in line with international best practices. The ITA is a globally-recognized independent body specializing in anti-doping testing, results management, and athlete education.

What the Extended Partnership Means

By extending the partnership through 2028, World Aquatics signals its ongoing dedication to the World Aquatics Anti-Doping Programme, which includes robust testing, sample analysis, and comprehensive educational initiatives for athletes and support personnel. The ITA will continue to oversee all aspects of anti-doping operations for World Aquatics events, including the administration of in-competition and out-of-competition testing, management of sanctions for rule violations, and delivery of tailored education programs.

The ITA conducted thousands of tests annually in aquatic sports, with detailed breakdowns available in its public testing statistics.

World Aquatics’ anti-doping rules are aligned with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code, ensuring global harmonization and compliance.

ITA’s education programmes reach athletes at all levels, raising awareness about prohibited substances, testing procedures, and athletes’ rights and responsibilities.

Transparency and Accountability

The ITA’s independent status is widely recognized as a positive force for transparency in anti-doping governance. By outsourcing testing and results management to an external agency, World Aquatics aims to avoid conflicts of interest and ensure that all procedures adhere to the highest standards of fairness. The ITA publishes regular sanctions lists and statistical reports, allowing stakeholders and the public to track anti-doping enforcement in aquatic sports.

Looking Ahead: Raising the Bar for Integrity

The multi-year extension of the World Aquatics-ITA partnership comes at a time when anti-doping efforts are under increasing scrutiny worldwide. Both organizations emphasize that the fight against doping is ongoing and requires vigilance, innovation, and education. By reaffirming their collaboration, World Aquatics and the ITA demonstrate leadership in upholding the principles of fair play, athlete protection, and sporting excellence.

For athletes, coaches, and fans, the message is clear: clean sport remains at the heart of aquatic competition, with rigorous anti-doping measures set to continue through at least 2028.