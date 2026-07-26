World champion Jaismine Lamboria eyes Commonwealth gold in Glasgow

Jaismine Lamboria, the Indian Army’s first female boxer, went from a Paris opening loss to world gold and now targets Commonwealth title in Glasgow.

The Commonwealth Games boxing competition opened July 24 at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow and runs through Aug. 1, with 201 boxers from 43 Commonwealth Games Associations and, for the first time, gender parity in boxing. Jaismine Lamboria enters that field as India’s first female boxer to be inducted into the Indian Army, a career path that has taken the Haryana fighter from a Paris 2024 opening-round defeat to a world title in Liverpool.

At Paris 2024, Lamboria lost her opening women’s 57kg bout to Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines by unanimous decision. She stayed at featherweight and answered in Liverpool on Sept. 13, 2025, when she beat Poland’s top seed Julia Szeremeta in the women’s 57kg final. World Boxing said that victory made her the first boxer ever to win gold at the World Boxing Championships, while Olympics.com recorded it as India’s first gold at the event under the sport’s new governing body. World Boxing also said her final was the first gold medal bout to conclude at those championships.

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That title was not an isolated result. At the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, Lamboria won gold in women’s 57kg by beating Chinese Taipei’s Wu Shih-yi, and at the World Boxing Cup Kazakhstan 2025, she joined Sakshi and Nupur in a gold-medal haul that left India with 11 medals. Coverage after Liverpool said she won the world title despite carrying an injury, yet she kept to the 57kg class rather than moving away from the weight that has defined her ascent.

Source: bbci.co.uk

Prime Minister's Office via Wikimedia Commons (GODL-India)

Lamboria’s rise also reflects how India’s women boxers often climb through overlapping systems rather than a single professional circuit. Sportstar’s Birmingham 2022 squad coverage showed she was already part of India’s Commonwealth lineup there, and her Army induction gave her a national service platform that many female athletes still need to reach international tournaments. From Haryana’s talent pipeline to the Army’s sporting structure, Glasgow will test whether those pathways have widened enough to produce more than one breakthrough name.