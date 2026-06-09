World Cup 2026 expands to 48 teams, shakes up UK viewing times

The biggest World Cup ever will send 104 matches across North America, but in the UK it will also turn late-night viewing into a citywide test.

The 2026 World Cup will be the largest in tournament history, with 48 teams, 104 matches and games spread across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. It opens on Thursday, 11 June 2026, ends on Sunday, 19 July 2026, and the final is set for New York/New Jersey, a schedule that will reshape how fans in the UK watch the tournament from the first kickoff to the last whistle.

In Sheffield, that shift is already visible. Venues are advertising World Cup screenings from 11 June to 19 July 2026, and a fan-park proposal on Devonshire Green said bars would stay open until midnight when England are playing. That is more than a late-night inconvenience: it will affect licensing, staffing, transport and how a city’s nightlife adjusts around matchdays that land deep into the evening.

The scale is also the point many critics overlook. FIFA expanded the field to 48 teams and added an extra knockout round, arguing that the format is meant to improve conditions for teams and fans, even as it increases travel and makes the tournament harder to follow. FIFA confirmed on 2 June that 1,248 players representing 48 nations had been submitted on final squad lists, underscoring how much broader the event has become. The footprint is not only symbolic. It brings more host cities into the economic picture, more games for broadcasters and more chances for local businesses to capture the surge in travel and spending.

Cities are already preparing for that influx. Los Angeles officials have outlined security plans and fan-zone programming, while Kansas City has opened an International Consular Services Center to help visitors. Those moves reflect a tournament that is no longer just a sporting event, but a cross-border logistics project involving airports, policing, hospitality and public services at a scale North America has not seen before.

The concerns, however, are not cynical exaggerations. Amnesty International, the ACLU and Human Rights Watch have warned that visitors could face discrimination, immigration enforcement risks and a broader climate of fear. The United States has already removed the $15,000 visa bond requirement for some World Cup visitors, and Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry before the tournament. The promise of a bigger World Cup is real, but so is the pressure it will put on the people and places expected to host it fairly.