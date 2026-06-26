World Cup 2026 Round of 32 race tightens as teams chase knockout spots

The U.S. and Mexico have already booked knockout places as the 48-team World Cup heads into its final group games. Eight third-place spots are turning every result into a bracket test.

On June 26, the final group matches were deciding who would reach the Round of 32 and who would go home. The U.S. men’s national team and Mexico had already clinched places in the next phase, while other teams were still working through a crowded set of third-place scenarios.

FIFA’s first men’s World Cup with 48 teams is scheduled from June 11 to July 19, with 104 matches spread across Canada, Mexico and the United States. The Round of 32 will include the 12 group winners, the 12 runners-up and the eight best third-placed teams, which means finishing third can still be enough to extend a run.

AI-generated illustration

Teams play each group opponent once and get three points for a win and one for a draw, so even a single late goal can swing a group from safe to uncertain. FIFA has also published tie-breaker guidance for teams level on points, leaving goal difference, goals scored and other permutations to decide places when the table tightens.

The bracket itself begins to take shape on June 28, when the Round of 32 starts. From there, the tournament moves through the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, with FIFA set to crown the champion on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium. It is the 23rd edition of the men’s World Cup.

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FIFA confirmed final squad lists on June 2, with a record 1,248 players from 48 nations entered for the tournament. One result can still decide whether a team advances directly, survives on third-place criteria or exits after only two matches.