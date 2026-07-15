World Cup boosts England pubs with millions of extra pints sold

England’s semi-final against Argentina drove an extra 6 million pints into pubs, but nearly two closures a day showed how fragile the trade remained.

England’s semi-final against Argentina sent pub tills ringing on Wednesday, with the British Beer and Pub Association expecting an extra 6 million pints to be poured across the country. That took total pub sales for the match to about 14 million pints, as fans piled in for an 8pm kick-off in Atlanta, which meant a late evening watch party back home.

The scale of the surge was enough to make the game one of the busiest nights for pubs since New Year’s Eve. For operators under strain, the timing mattered almost as much as the volume. Steve Haslam, who runs the Bread and Cheese pub in Thundersley, said World Cup profit makes up around 15% of annual sales there, but also made clear that margins are being squeezed in a difficult trading climate.

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The semi-final windfall offered a sharp snapshot of how big sporting events still matter to Britain’s pubs. Extra screens, packed bars and a one-off rush of pint sales can deliver a meaningful lift for individual venues, especially those with strong football trade. But the numbers also underlined how temporary that support can be when set against the broader condition of the sector.

Source: eventbrite.com

IBISWorld forecast that UK pubs and sports bars would pour 55 million extra pints during the 2026 World Cup. Even so, the same analysis said pubs were closing at a rate of nearly two a day so far in 2026, a reminder that headline nights do not erase the longer downturn facing the trade.

Photo by Daniel Reche

That contrast runs through the pub sector now: a huge evening for England can produce millions of extra drinks, but it lands in an industry where many venues are fighting simply to stay open. The World Cup has delivered real traffic and real revenue, yet the closure figures show how quickly those gains can be swallowed by the pressures already weighing on landlords across Britain.