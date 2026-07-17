World Cup complicates Premier League transfer plans this summer

Elliot Anderson and Yan Diomande have moved onto Premier League shortlists as the World Cup and a £3 billion market push clubs to act fast.

Elliot Anderson and Yan Diomande have emerged as the clearest World Cup-linked transfer names in Premier League planning, just as the summer 2026 window opened on 15 June and runs until 1 September at 23:00 BST. Manchester City have made Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson a key target, while Liverpool have shown interest in Ivory Coast winger Diomande.

The timing makes every decision harder. Premier League and EFL clubs are trying to negotiate, scout and price deals while the World Cup is under way across Canada, Mexico and the United States, with players away on international duty and harder to assess in person. ESPN has described that overlap as a complication for the market, because clubs must work through a transfer window while the tournament is still being played.

The tournament’s expanded 48-team format has turned every standout performance into a possible valuation event. FIFA’s new structure has widened the stage, and ESPN has noted that the World Cup remains the biggest showcase in sport, one where a sharp run of form can change a player’s leverage overnight. For clubs, that means a strong month in North America can justify a higher fee, a faster bid or a renewed push for a player who was previously on the fringe of the market.

That effect matters in a market already inflated by scale. Premier League clubs spent a record £3 billion in the 2025 summer window, a figure that underlines how quickly prices can move when multiple buyers are chasing the same profile. In that environment, a World Cup goal, a commanding run in midfield or a high-visibility breakout can become part of a club’s internal case for spending more, and sooner.

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Anderson is the most concrete example of that dynamic. The England midfielder has been identified by BBC Sport as a key Manchester City target, while Diomande has drawn Liverpool’s interest after strong attention around his performances. Their names now sit at the intersection of sporting need and market timing, with clubs weighing whether the tournament has made them more expensive, more visible or simply harder for rivals to ignore.

Not everyone sees the expanded format as an upgrade. Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz said the new setup risked becoming a "vulgar, ordinary competition," a view that captures the wider tension around a bigger tournament calendar. For Premier League clubs, though, the issue is more practical than philosophical: the World Cup has become both a scouting window and a pricing engine, and this summer’s transfer business is being shaped by both.