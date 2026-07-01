World Cup Fan Festivals light up knockout round across North America

Mexican, Ecuadorian, French, Swedish, Norwegian and Ivorian fans turned North American plazas and stadiums into one shared knockout-round stage, with 13 official FIFA Fan Festival sites in play.

On June 30, 2026, crowds in Mexico City, Monterrey and Dallas turned FIFA Fan Festival zones into public extensions of the knockout round as Mexico-Ecuador, France-Sweden and Ivory Coast-Norway unfolded. Mexican, Ecuadorian, French, Swedish, Norwegian and Ivorian supporters packed the tournament into color, music, costumes and national flags, while the official viewing sites carried the action onto North American streets and plazas.

The FIFA Fan Festival is the central, free gathering place where local communities and visiting fans watch matches on giant screens alongside football, music, culture and entertainment. In Ciudad de México, the festival took over the Zócalo and added music, gastronomy and a festive atmosphere; in Monterrey, it was set in Parque Fundidora; and in Dallas, the official site was Fair Park. There were 13 official Fan Festival sites across host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Before Mexico faced Ecuador, hundreds of Mexican fans gathered outside Ecuador’s hotel in Ciudad de México, with chants, noise and fireworks.

ProtoplasmaKid via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Ivory Coast arrived after qualifying for the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time, while Norway played its second knockout match in national history and its first since 1998. France and Sweden were also part of the June 30 knockout slate.