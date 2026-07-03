World Cup fans bring global celebration to Los Angeles, Toronto, Vancouver

Spain’s 3-0 win over Austria in Inglewood joined Portugal-Croatia in Toronto and Switzerland-Algeria in Vancouver in a wave of cross-border fan travel.

Spain’s 3-0 victory over Austria in Inglewood sent another surge of red and gold into the Los Angeles area as supporters from Spain, Portugal, Croatia, Switzerland and Algeria turned World Cup venues in three cities into crowded family gatherings. In Toronto and Vancouver, the same scene played out in different languages and flags, with chants, children in team colors and parents traveling with relatives for a tournament that feels as much like a continental civic event as a sporting one.

The scale is unlike any previous World Cup. FIFA’s 2026 tournament is the first with 48 teams, 104 matches and 16 host cities spread across Canada, Mexico and the United States, and the final is scheduled for July 19 in New York/New Jersey. FIFA confirmed 1,248 players representing 48 nations on June 2, underscoring how many countries are now directly tied to the event’s reach.

The tournament opened on June 11 in Mexico City, then moved the spotlight north as the United States began its World Cup in Los Angeles and Canada in Toronto the following day. The group stage ended on June 27, and the round of 32 began on June 28, pushing the competition into the stretch where every match carries immediate elimination pressure. Spain’s win over Austria in Los Angeles, Portugal’s meeting with Croatia in Toronto and Switzerland’s match against Algeria in Vancouver were all part of that knockout-stage shift.

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Across the host cities, the fan presence has made the tournament visible far beyond the stadium walls. Diaspora communities have filled seats with flags from six national teams in a single day, while families have turned matchdays into long-planned travel weekends built around a once-in-a-generation schedule. The atmosphere in Los Angeles, Toronto and Vancouver has reflected the tournament’s geography: three countries, 16 cities and a North American circuit connecting immigrant communities to the teams they follow.