World Cup fans caught off guard by clear-bag stadium rules

Fans at SoFi Stadium found out too late that backpacks were barred and clear bags were required, turning entry into a scramble before kickoff.

Fans heading into World Cup matches in Inglewood were met with a clear-bag rule that many had not expected, forcing some to empty purses and backpacks at the stadium gates and others to buy compliant bags for about $20 from vendors outside SoFi Stadium.

The confusion was immediate and practical. Ethan Magda, 19, of Arizona said he checked the venue website but did not see the clear-bag language explained clearly enough. Ken Son, visiting from Taiwan, was also caught off guard and had to retrieve his small bag from a paid storage locker before entering. The scene turned a routine arrival into a time-sensitive logistics problem, with spectators trying to sort belongings into transparent plastic bags while security lines formed.

SoFi Stadium’s policy allows only clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no larger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches. The venue also allows a small non-clear clutch no larger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches. FIFA’s Los Angeles Stadium “Know Before You Go” guidance tells fans to allow extra time for security screening, ticket scanning and entry before kickoff, and SoFi says fans should arrive at least three hours early.

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The policy is not unique to soccer. The NFL adopted its clear-bag standard for the 2013 season, using the same 12 by 6 by 12 inch limit, and the rule has become common across many U.S. stadium events. That familiarity may help domestic venues process crowds faster, but it creates a different burden for foreign visitors who are used to looser bag rules at major sporting events.

The security backdrop is also tied to recent history. The 2015 Paris attacks killed at least 130 people and injured more than 350, including people near Stade de France, and the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing killed 22 people. Those attacks helped harden security expectations around large gatherings in Europe as well as the United States, where gun ownership is widespread and terrorism concerns remain a constant factor in stadium planning.

Source: sofistadium.com

For FIFA, the stakes go beyond one stadium entrance. The federation says its 2026 tournament is on track to surpass the men’s World Cup attendance record of 3.5 million set in 1994, a sign that many more first-time or infrequent stadium visitors will confront local security rules across the event. That makes advance notice, signage and consistent venue guidance more than a customer-service issue; they are part of whether the first 48-team World Cup in the United States runs smoothly for an international crowd.