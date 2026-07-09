World Cup fans turn the stands into a global costume parade

Flags, fringe and face paint filled the World Cup stands as FIFA said the 2026 tournament drew 4.6 million fans and 5.5 million to its Fan Festival.

Fans in flags, fringe, face paint and even a horned helmet turned World Cup stands into a traveling costume parade across matches featuring teams from five continents. The look was more than pageantry. It showed how supporters use clothing to broadcast national pride, diaspora identity and a sense of belonging on soccer’s biggest stage.

FIFA has spent years turning that impulse into part of the event itself. In Qatar in 2022, more than 1.4 million fans from around the world descended on the tournament. In 2026, the scale grew again: FIFA said the group stage drew 4.6 million spectators across the first 72 matches, while the FIFA Fan Festival brought together 5.5 million fans so far. The organization describes the Fan Festival as the central fan destination for the World Cup, a place where local communities and visitors from around the world gather in a shared tournament atmosphere.

AI-generated illustration

That fan culture has become inseparable from the tournament’s public image. Recent World Cup coverage has repeatedly singled out Viking helmets, animal masks, traditional dress, body paint and oversized national colors as recurring markers of identity in the stands. The images captured at matches with teams from five continents fit that pattern closely: the costumes were playful, but they also worked as shorthand for where fans came from, who they came to support and how they wanted to be seen by millions watching beyond the stadium.

The audience has grown alongside the spectacle. FIFA said more than 50 million viewers watched World Cup action across Canada, Mexico and the United States during the 2026 opening weekend alone. It also said the tournament was on course to surpass the 1994 World Cup cumulative attendance record of 3.5 million. That history matters because the current fan display is unfolding at a scale the modern World Cup has never seen before.

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What fills the stands now is not just color. It is a global language of dress, one that turns the World Cup into a moving stage for soft power, humor and self-expression, with every flag, feather and painted cheek helping fans claim a place inside the spectacle.