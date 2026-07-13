World Cup final four features top-ranked Argentina, Spain, France, England

Argentina, Spain, France and England became the first all-top-four semifinal lineup in FIFA’s men’s rankings era, with a July 19 final in New York New Jersey Stadium looming.

Argentina, Spain, France and England formed the 2026 World Cup semifinal field, the first time since FIFA introduced its men’s rankings in 1992 that the top four ranked teams all advanced this far. FIFA’s June 11 ranking placed Argentina No. 1, followed by Spain, France and England, and the bracket has turned into a showcase for the sport’s most established powers.

The tournament itself has matched the scale of the field: 48 teams, 104 matches and 16 host cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States. FIFA said the final will be played July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium, after semifinal dates in Dallas and Atlanta settle the last two spots in a field that began with a record 1,248 players from 48 national teams and an expanded knockout round.

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The Argentina-England side of the bracket carries the clearest legacy stakes. Argentina entered the semifinal chasing a second straight title and a fourth men’s World Cup crown, with Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez central to that pursuit. England, meanwhile, were trying to end a 60-year title drought and reach a final that would reset a generation of expectations for Harry Kane and a team that has repeatedly come close without finishing the job.

Spain-France brought a different kind of collision. FIFA framed that semifinal in Dallas as a meeting of France’s attacking talent and Spain’s control, a contrast that also captures how the modern game now rewards teams that can dominate possession without surrendering vertical threat. The matchup put Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé into the same tournament conversation, a reminder that the semifinal stage now sits at the intersection of youth, speed and precision.

Photo by Diego Fioravanti

What makes the final four unusual is not just the pedigree but the lack of surprise. FIFA said the 2026 tournament will not produce a first-time men’s World Cup winner because all four semifinalists are former champions. That gives the bracket a rare balance of continuity and pressure: Argentina are trying to extend a recent dynasty, England are chasing redemption, Spain are trying to turn control into another title, and France are again close enough to threaten the whole field. Sheffield was already preparing a fan park on Devonshire Green for England’s run, a sign that the semifinal picture had reached far beyond the stadiums and into the public life of the tournament.