World Cup gives U.S. business activity a temporary July boost

World Cup and July 4 spending lifted U.S. business activity, but S&P Global said the boost may fade. The flash composite PMI rose to 53.6 from 51.9.

The FIFA World Cup gave U.S. business activity a lift in July, but S&P Global said the boost was helped by event spending and may not last. The flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index climbed to 53.6 from 51.9 in June, while the flash U.S. Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 53.6 from 51.2.

Activity in the vast U.S. services sector accelerated as fans, tourists, sponsors and broadcasters spent on travel, food, lodging, transportation and retail. The July reading also reflected spending around Independence Day, adding a second temporary source of demand at a time when many executives are still trying to judge the economy’s underlying pace.

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That is why the July improvement may tell less about durable momentum than about timing. A major sporting event can pull forward purchases, lift hotel occupancy and pad restaurant receipts for a few weeks, then fade quickly once the tournament ends. The stronger headline therefore does not yet show whether businesses are seeing broader demand, steadier hiring or a lasting pickup in orders after the event-driven burst passes.

The comparison with July 2022 shows how quickly the picture can change. In that month, U.S. business activity contracted for the first time in two years, with the flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index at 47.5, a 26-month low, and the flash U.S. Services Business Activity Index at 47.0, also a 26-month low. Against that backdrop, July’s 53.6 readings marked a clear rebound, but one that still rested partly on holiday and World Cup spending rather than proof of a broad-based recovery.

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S&P Global’s PMI releases are monthly data published ahead of comparable official economic figures, which is why investors and policymakers watch them closely. The next readings will matter more than July’s boost if they show whether the economy can hold its footing after the World Cup effect and Independence Day demand disappear.