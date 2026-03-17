World Cup of Hockey 2028 Set for Canada, Czechia

The 2028 World Cup of Hockey will bring top international teams to Alberta and Prague, building on recent global tournaments and intensifying national rivalries.

The World Cup of Hockey is set to make its much-anticipated return in 2028, with games scheduled in both Alberta, Canada and Prague, Czechia. The tournament aims to capitalize on renewed international interest in ice hockey, fueled by the competitive fervor showcased at recent events like the 4 Nations Face-Off and the Winter Olympics.

International Showdown Heads to Alberta and Prague

According to NHL.com, the 2028 edition of the World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada and Czechia, with games held in the province of Alberta and the historic city of Prague. This marks the first time these two hockey-obsessed regions will share World Cup hosting duties, providing fans on both sides of the Atlantic with high-stakes international action. FloHockey highlights that the selection of these venues is intended to celebrate the sport’s deep roots in both North America and Europe, while also exposing new generations of fans to international competition at its highest level.

Building on Momentum from Recent International Tournaments

The announcement comes at a time when international hockey has been drawing record viewership and media attention. NHL.com notes that the 4 Nations Face-Off, recently hosted in 2024, reignited classic rivalries and brought together top talent from leading hockey nations. Meanwhile, the Winter Olympics have continued to provide dramatic moments and showcased the depth of global hockey talent, as detailed by IIHF official statistics.

The World Cup will feature elite players from leading hockey nations, with anticipated participation from Canada, the United States, Czechia, Sweden, Finland, and others.

Previous editions of the tournament have been praised for their high skill level and fast-paced play, attracting large international audiences, as reflected in historical World Cup stats.

International hockey events have seen a spike in viewership and engagement since the return of NHL players to Olympic competition, further fueling anticipation for the 2028 tournament.

Why Alberta and Prague?

Both Alberta and Prague hold significant places in the sport’s history. Alberta is home to passionate hockey communities and world-class arenas, while Prague boasts a rich tradition and has produced some of the sport’s best talent. As NHL.com reports, alternating between these two locations is expected to maximize attendance and television ratings, create a unique transatlantic atmosphere, and honor the contributions of both nations to the game’s growth. FloHockey underscores that the split hosting arrangement allows fans across continents to witness the emotion and intensity of international play firsthand.

What to Expect From the 2028 World Cup of Hockey

While the full tournament structure and participating nations are yet to be announced, the format is expected to build on the successful models of recent World Cups. According to the official World Cup of Hockey information from the NHL, fans can look forward to:

Group stages hosted in both Alberta and Prague, leading to single-elimination playoffs

Showcase of NHL and international stars representing their home countries

Opportunities for emerging hockey nations to challenge traditional powerhouses

Potential integration of lessons learned from the 4 Nations Face-Off and Olympic tournaments

Historical data from Hockey Canada shows that Team Canada has been particularly dominant in past World Cups, but recent tournaments have demonstrated that the gap between nations is narrowing. With talent pools deepening and competitive balance improving, the 2028 edition promises plenty of unpredictable moments and new storylines.

Looking Forward

The 2028 World Cup of Hockey is positioned to be a marquee event in the international sports calendar, highlighting the best of what global hockey has to offer. By bridging established rivalries and welcoming new challengers, the tournament aims to foster international camaraderie and showcase the sport’s continuing evolution. As anticipation builds, fans can track official updates, team announcements, and detailed statistics ahead of the puck drop on the NHL’s official World Cup page.