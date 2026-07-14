World Cup reaches decisive stage with expanded knockout bracket

The first 48-team World Cup had already put 1,248 players in the record book as Spain, France, England and Argentina stayed alive for the July 19 final.

The 2026 World Cup had reached its sharpest edge with Spain, France, England and Argentina still in contention, and the final was set for July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium. The bracket had already shown how much harder the road had become under football’s biggest expansion: one extra knockout round, one longer grind, and no room for a slow start.

The tournament was being played across Canada, Mexico and the United States from June 11 to July 19, the first World Cup to field 48 teams and 104 matches. FIFA confirmed a record 1,248 players representing 48 nations after final squad submissions on June 2, a scale that underscored how the North American edition had become as much a continental event as a sporting one.

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England arrived in the closing stages after Thomas Tuchel guided the side through a dominant qualifying run, with its best World Cup finish still the 1966 title. France also advanced through qualification in control, carrying the form that took Didier Deschamps’ side to the Qatar 2022 final, where it finished runner-up. Argentina, the defending champions, secured its place on March 25, 2025, after Bolivia’s 0-0 draw with Uruguay sealed qualification.

The semifinal and final field pointed to the modern formula for winning at the highest level. England’s path showed the value of coaching clarity and momentum; France showed the power of tournament-tested structure; Argentina showed what it means to protect a title across a longer route; and Spain’s presence kept another elite contender in the frame as the expanded bracket tightened. In a 48-team tournament, depth mattered more because the champion had to survive more matches and more moments when a single lapse could end the campaign.

Photo by Adera Abdoulaye Dolo

That is the broader story of North America’s first 48-team World Cup. The tournament’s size stretched across three host countries, drew a record pool of players and pushed the knockout bracket into new territory, turning July’s final stretch into a test of squad depth, recovery and nerve as much as quality.