World Cup reaches first-ever Round of 32 as 16 teams exit

Cape Verde reached the World Cup knockouts as 32 teams advanced and 16 were sent home under the new third-place system.

The first Round of 32 in World Cup history began with 32 teams still alive and 16 already eliminated, a direct effect of the 48-team format that now sends the top two sides from 12 groups plus the eight best third-place finishers into the bracket. FIFA set the knockout stage from June 28 to July 3, with the tournament's 104 matches spread across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States before the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Mexico were the first side to clinch a place, topping Group A after wins over South Africa and Korea Republic, and the United States followed by finishing first in Group D after beating Paraguay and Australia. FIFA's eliminated list already included Haiti and Türkiye, a reminder that the expanded field gives more teams a longer run but still leaves 16 out before the knockout bracket even fully settles.

The bracket has already produced some of the tournament's sharpest storylines. Argentina advanced after beating Austria, and Lionel Messi scored twice in that match to become the World Cup's all-time leading scorer with 18 goals. Germany qualified after beating Ivory Coast, France moved on after beating Iraq, Norway advanced after beating Senegal, Colombia advanced after beating DR Congo and Switzerland clinched progression by beating Canada. Cape Verde, meanwhile, became the smallest nation to reach the World Cup knockouts, a milestone that would not have existed in the old 32-team format.

The round opened in Los Angeles with Group A runners-up against Group B runners-up, then moved through fixtures in Houston, Boston, Dallas, Mexico City, Atlanta, Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area, Toronto, Vancouver, Miami and Kansas City. That spread and the third-place lifeline have changed the feel of the tournament: the group stage now matters not just for first place, but for survival, and teams that once would have been out after early setbacks now have a path into the bracket.