World Cup round of 32 bracket takes shape as knockout stage begins

Canada’s 1-0 win over South Africa sent the co-host into the round of 16 for the first time as the 32-team knockout bracket began to fill.

Canada broke through first, beating South Africa 1-0 to reach the World Cup round of 16 for the first time in its history, with Stephen Eustáquio scoring in the 92nd minute and pushing the tournament’s new knockout bracket into motion. The win gave the expanded 2026 field its first confirmed team in the next round and gave North American hosts an early stake in a knockout stage built for constant movement.

The scale behind that bracket is unlike any previous men’s World Cup. Canada, Mexico and the United States are staging the tournament across 16 host cities, with 48 teams, 104 matches and a record 1,248 players confirmed for the competition. FIFA finalized the schedule on February 4, 2024, the group stage ended Saturday, June 28, and the Round of 32 began Sunday, June 29 under a format that sends the top two teams from each of the 12 groups into the knockout round along with the eight best third-place teams.

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For North American viewers, the bracket already points to several matchups with immediate pull. USA TODAY’s live board lists the United States against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mexico against a third-place qualifier, and Canada already through after its historic win. The same bracket shows early knockout games such as Germany against Paraguay, Netherlands against Morocco, Brazil against Japan, Côte d’Ivoire against Norway, Argentina against Cabo Verde, Australia against Egypt, Switzerland against a third-place team and Belgium against a third-place team, with more slots still to be locked as the last group-stage results settle.

user:Lokal_Profil image cut to remove USA by user:Paul Robinson via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The path now stretches fast through the rest of the first knockout round, then into the Round of 16 on July 9-11 before the quarterfinals, semifinals and final on July 19 in New York New Jersey. The new setup compresses more teams into direct elimination earlier than any men’s World Cup before it, which is why one goal, one tiebreaker or one late save can change the bracket for the rest of the month.