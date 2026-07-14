World Cup semi-finals pit Argentina, France, Spain and England against history

Argentina, France, Spain and England made a World Cup final four of the top-ranked teams ever, with Messi, Mbappé and England’s long wait raising the stakes.

Argentina, France, Spain and England formed a World Cup semi-final line-up that FIFA said would not produce a first-time winner, and the tournament’s final week was set around four nations carrying very different kinds of history. For the first time in the men’s competition, the top four teams in FIFA’s rankings reached the semi-finals, a marker that underlined how tightly balanced the chase had become across Canada, Mexico and the United States, where 48 teams played 104 matches in 16 host cities.

Argentina entered as the defending champions, so every result was measured against the title they had won at the previous World Cup. That kept Lionel Messi at the center of the conversation and gave Argentina a chance to become only the third team to defend the men’s World Cup title. France’s run preserved the prospect of another chapter for Kylian Mbappé, whose presence has become one of the tournament’s defining pressures, especially in any bracket that points toward a possible final between the old champions and the reigning ones.

Photo by Diego Fioravanti

England carried a different burden. Their place in the last four was their first World Cup semi-final since Russia 2018, and the mood around the squad was shaped less by raw optimism than by the memory of 60 years of hurt. Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane stood at the center of the push, but the wider expectation was national rather than individual: England had reached a stage that felt overdue, and anything short of the title would sharpen the familiar argument about whether talent alone is ever enough.

Photo by Diego Fioravanti

Spain arrived with a quieter form of pressure, because ranking and reputation had finally aligned. Being among the world’s top four teams gave Spain a case for belief, yet it also removed the usual excuse that a surprise run can offer. FIFA’s bracket listed France v Spain for 14 July 2026 and England v Argentina for 15 July 2026, with the third-place play-off on 18 July and the final on 19 July. The same schedule carried four separate national narratives, each reading the same tournament pressure through a different history.