World Cup semifinals feature top four FIFA-ranked teams for first time

FIFA’s top four men’s teams reached the World Cup semifinals for the first time. England now face the heaviest pressure, with a final drought stretching back to 1966.

FIFA said the 2026 World Cup has produced a first, with the top four teams in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking all reaching the semifinals. France will meet Spain on 14 July at Dallas Stadium, while England will face Argentina on 15 July at Atlanta Stadium, with both matches kicking off at 19:00 local time.

The bracket leaves no room for a first-time champion, and the scale of the tournament adds to the weight of each tie. This World Cup has featured 104 matches, 48 teams and 16 host cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States, before the final on 19 July at New York New Jersey Stadium and the third-place match on 18 July. The four teams left standing have been sorted by ranking, but the path to the final now turns on history as much as form.

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France and Spain enter a semifinal framed as a contrast of styles. FIFA described France’s attacking talent against Spain’s control-oriented game, a matchup sharpened by the fact that Spain beat France at the same stage of UEFA EURO 2024. The two countries have met 38 times overall, with Spain leading the head-to-head 18 wins to 13, and Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal give the meeting the feel of a high-profile rematch with added pressure on both sides.

England’s burden is different, and arguably heavier. Thomas Tuchel’s side are chasing a second World Cup final and their first since 1966, a drought that still hangs over every knockout run. FIFA has also pointed to England’s semi-final near-misses in 1990 and 2018, while Argentina arrive as the reigning champions, carrying the confidence of a team that has already survived the tournament’s biggest stage.

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That contrast is why England’s psychological load looks most likely to shape the result. Argentina can lean on the authority of the title they already hold, and Spain and France can tell themselves this is another elite meeting in a long rivalry. England, by contrast, will walk into Atlanta with decades of unfinished business, a familiar script of expectation, and the kind of pressure that can harden a team or break its rhythm before the first whistle.